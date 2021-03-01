2nd suspect caught after chase that wounded Georgia deputy

by: AP News

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say both suspects in a car chase with officers that left a sheriff’s deputy in south Georgia critically wounded have been captured.

News outlets report Brad Phillips and Troy Phillips are in custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a Seminole County deputy was trying to stop two suspects in a pickup truck with a Florida tag for reckless driving on Saturday.

A chase ensued and one of the suspects shot at a Decatur County deputy’s vehicle, striking the lawman.

The chase ended with a crash. Brad Phillips was taken into custody at the scene.

The GBI said Sunday afternoon that Troy Phillips has been captured.

