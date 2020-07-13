2nd person of interest announced in death of 8-year-old girl

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police released images late Sunday of a second person of interest in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl on the Fourth of July.

Authorities are also offering a $20,000 reward for information in the death of Secoriea Turner.

At least two shooters were believed to be responsible for her death. Police had released a short video of the first person of interest last week.

An image from video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows a person of interest in the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner. She was fatally shot while riding in a car with her mother and another adult on July 4, 2020. Police are searching for at least two shooters believed to be responsible for her death.(Atlanta Police Department via AP)

Four photos were released Sunday night of the second person of interest.

Both persons of interest are seen in the images carrying rifles.

An image from video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows a person of interest in the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner. She was fatally shot while riding in a car with her mother and another adult on July 4, 2020. Police are searching for at least two shooters believed to be responsible for her death.(Atlanta Police Department via AP)

The fatal shooting happened near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by a police officer.