2nd person arrested in death of Georgia student

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (AP) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the killing of a university student in central Georgia.

Jaivon Abron was arrested Wednesday and charged with concealing a death and making false statements.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 22-year-old Abron is a friend of DeMarcus Little, who’s charged with malice murder in the death of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Anitra Gunn.

The GBI declined to say whether Abron was involved in the homicide but said Abron was also Gunn’s friend.

Gunn went missing on Valentine’s Day and her remains were found two days later.

Little’s lawyer denied the charges. It’s unclear whether Abron has an attorney.