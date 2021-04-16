250K shots administered across Georgia’s mass vaccination sites

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – More than 250,000 vaccinations have been administered across Georgia’s mass vaccination sites.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) announced the quarter-of-a-million milestone on Friday.

“Our goal was to help jumpstart vaccinations in the state and working with the Georgia National Guard and our public and private partners, we helped make vaccine available in a convenient and

efficient way throughout Georgia,” stated GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “This milestone represents the tireless efforts of the entire GEMA/HS team to support the mission of getting Georgians vaccinated.”

The state opened its first four mass vaccination sites on Feb. 22. There are eight sites operating throughout the state today, including in Savannah.

The drive-thru site is located at Gulfstream Aerospace on 2 Innovation Dr. Appointments are highly encouraged and can be completed on myvaccinegeorgia.com.

Chatham County has partnered with local groups to provide free transportation to the vaccination site. Make a reservation by 3 p.m. the day before your appointment by calling 912-856-4563. The phone line is open on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine eligible for those 16 and 17, is available at all state sites.