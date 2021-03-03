2 women killed in shooting at Georgia dollar store, Suspect captured in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Police say two women were fatally shot in the parking lot of a Georgia dollar store by a man believed to be the estranged boyfriend of one of the victims.

Police arrested Quartez Tremon Thomas, 25, on Tuesday in Phenix City, Alabama.

He has been charged with two counts of murder and extradited to Georgia.

Investigators say he shot Jasmine Trice and Kiera Williams at the Columbus discount store Monday evening.

Investigators alleged Thomas was Williams’ former boyfriend.

Officials said a 6-year-old child was in the vehicle at the time but wasn’t injured.

It’s unclear whether Thomas has an attorney who can comment for him.