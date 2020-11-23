2 students from Georgia among those named Rhodes Scholars

ATLANTA (AP) — Two students from the Atlanta area have been chosen among the 32 U.S. Rhodes Scholars for 2021.

The winners are University of Georgia senior Phaidra Buchanan, who’s from Tyrone, and Samuel E. Patterson III, a senior at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, who’s from Marietta.

The Rhodes Trust announced the 32 winners Sunday.

The Rhodes Scholarship is the oldest international fellowship award in the world. The 2021 scholars will begin their various courses of study at the University of Oxford in October.

Buchanan is majoring in education and plans to pursue a master’s degree in comparative and international education. She is an Honors student at UGA.

“The University of Georgia is very proud of our newest Rhodes Scholar,” said President Jere W. Morehead. “Phaidra has amassed an impressive record of academic achievement, engagement and leadership already as a UGA student, and we look forward to the positive impact she will continue to make on the world as she pursues her education and career path.”

Patterson is on track to earn two bachelor’s degrees, one in math and statistics and one in economics. He intends to pursue a master’s degree in nature, society and environmental governance at Oxford.