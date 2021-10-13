2 more face charges connected to Georgia officer’s killing

Officer Dylan Harrison, 26, was a part-time Alamo Police Department officer and a full-time task force agent with the Oconee Drug Task Force in Eastman. (cropped photo: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

ALAMO, Ga. (WSAV) – Two others have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a Georgia police officer, including the murder suspect’s sister.

Damien Ferguson is accused of killing Officer Dylan Harrison outside the Alamo Police Department early Saturday in an “ambush-style attack” during his first shift.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Damien Ferguson’s sister Charlotte was arrested Tuesday. The 45-year-old Alamo woman was taken to Crisp County Jail and booked on charges of hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

In this photo released by Georgia Department of Public Safety, Damien Ferguson, center, is taken into custody by officers of a state SWAT team and a division of the U.S. Marshals Service, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Alamo, Ga. (Georgia Department of Public Safety via AP)

On Wednesday, Asia Kinsey, 24, was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts.

According to the GBI, the charges stem from a threatening social media post she made on Saturday related to the investigation. Kinsey was booked at Crisp County Jail.

Meanwhile, Damien Ferguson remains in custody at the Laurens County Jail. The GBI on Wednesday charged him with bias-motivated intimidation of first responders related to Harrison’s shooting.

In addition to the murder charge, he also faces an aggravated stalking charge related to a previous domestic incident.

Harrison is survived by his wife and their 6-month-old son.

Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Friday in Dublin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report