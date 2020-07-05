2 more arrested in Wendy’s fire after Rayshard Brooks’ shooting

File-In this Saturday, June 13, 2020 file photo, “RIP Rayshard” is spray-painted on a sign as flames engulf a Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police in Atlanta. About five months before he was killed by Atlanta police in a Wendy’s parking lot — before his name and case would become the latest rallying point in a massive call for racial justice and equality nationwide – Brooks gave an interview to an advocacy group about his years of struggle in the criminal justice system. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities have arrested two more people on suspicion of arson in the burning of an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant where a police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says 33-year-old John Wade and 23-year-old Chisom Kingston were arrested on Thursday. According to the newspaper, Wade was one of several people who organized demonstrations in Atlanta following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

Brooks’ killing in the parking lot of the Wendy’s on June 12 came amid weeks of turbulent and sometimes violent protests across the U.S. over Floyd’s death.

Authorities have previously announced the arrest of another suspect in the fire.