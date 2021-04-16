2 men found dead in burning truck; man charged with murder

GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) — Officials have charged a man with murder in the deaths of two Georgia men whose bodies were found burning in a pickup truck east of Griffin.
The Spalding County sheriff said Erik Eduardo Cabrealopez was captured at midday Thursday in Atlanta and is charged with murder and other crimes.
He has been jailed in Spalding County.
Dix says investigators believe the two dead men are 29-year-old Joshua Wyatt and 36-year-old Carlos Benford.
Both were reported missing from a neighboring county on Sunday.
The sheriff says the men left to discuss a business deal with a Hispanic man and weren’t heard from again.