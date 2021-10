COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five corrections officers at a state prison in Georgia are accused in two incidents in which inmates were injured.

WTVM-TV reports that warrants show four officers at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus are accused of beating a handcuffed inmate or standing by while the man was hit.

The station says the fifth guard is accused of beating one inmate.

Rutledge is among 15 Georgia prisons where the U.S. Justice Department is investigating conditions.