2 Georgia men arrested, accused of roles in US Capitol riot

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. A pro-China network of fake and imposter accounts found a global audience on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to mock the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the deadly riot in Washington that left five dead, new research published Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, found. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

MILTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say two more Georgia men have been arrested on criminal charges related to alleged acts committed during the attack on the U.S. Capitol last month.

An FBI statement says Benjamin Harry Torre of Dawsonville was arrested by federal agents in Atlanta on Tuesday and faces charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds in connection with the Jan. 6 riots.

Separately, Bruno Joseph Cua, of the metro Atlanta community of Milton, was arrested Saturday and accused of assaulting a federal officer.

News outlets report he faces several charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and violent entry.