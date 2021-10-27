2 Georgia law officers indicted in man’s 2016 shooting death

EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against two law enforcement officers in the 2016 death of a man shot 76 times during an attempted fugitive arrest.

News outlets reported the indictment Tuesday of Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force.

The reports say they were formally charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and other offenses.

Authorities say 26-year-old Jamarion Robinson was shot 76 times by police on Aug. 5, 2016, when authorities tried to enter his apartment.

It was not immediately known if Heinze and Hutchens had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.