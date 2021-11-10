2 die in Georgia house fire

MABLETON, Ga. (AP) — A mother and daughter were killed Tuesday in a house fire in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services officials said the fire, reported shortly after 7 a.m., occurred in Mableton.

Few details about the two women have been released, but officials said the mother was 83 years old and her daughter was 63.

Their names have not been released.

The fire was brought under control just before 8 a.m. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the blaze.