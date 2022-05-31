SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Investigators are searching for culprits in shootings that killed two people at a music festival in east central Georgia.

Local news outlets report the shooting in Sandersville killed 17-year-old William Mykell Lowery and 30-year-old Christopher “Scooter” Dunn.

Witnesses say the shooting sparked a stampede.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says that the first deputy arrived to find as many as a thousand people attending.

Witness Timothy Pace Pace says the event had little security and no one checking for weapons.