GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) — Two bodies were found Tuesday inside a burning pickup truck in a rural Georgia county.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were called to a turnoff into a wooded area just after 1 p.m.

After firefighters put out the blaze, WAGA-TV reports the bodies were found inside the extended cab pickup truck.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

The cause of death has not been determined.