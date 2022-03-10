AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 19 suspected members of a drug trafficking organization are behind bars after a two-year undercover narcotics investigation.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspects allegedly involved in Tyrone Guy’s Drug Trafficking Organization.

“We’re at not an end point but essentially we’re at a starting point where now we’re going to see what those individuals, see if they’re tied to other individuals. So that number of 19 individuals arrested may very well swell to 40 or 50 individuals,” Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said.

The FBI Safe Streets Gang Taskforce, Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and Columbia County deputies helped with the bust.

Officers seized drugs including cocaine, meth, and MDMA as well as seven vehicles, more than $50,000 cash, and nine illegal firearms.

“When you put an illegal firearm in the arms of a very dangerous person, that makes a very dangerous situation that no longer exists now because these individuals are in custody and the guns have been seized,” Sheriff Roundtree said.

One of the suspects lives on Kissingbower Road just feet from the doorstep of Mann Mize United Methodist Church.

“Of course it’s just heartbreaking to see the impact of drugs in a person’s life and for the community,” Pastor Scott Parish said.

Scott Parish pastors Mann Mize United Methodist Church along with St. Luke in Harrisburg.

“It is sad that in too many of our neighborhoods in Augusta that there are individuals and there are gangs that are at work doing things that tear apart the fabric of community,” Pastor Parish said.

Sheriff Roundtree says the investigation extends beyond Richmond County, and arrests are far from complete.