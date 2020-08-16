15-year-old in Georgia second-youngest to die of coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say a 15-year-old boy in metro Atlanta has died from complications caused by the coronavirus, making him the second-youngest individual to die from the virus in the state.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Saturday that the Gwinnett County teenage boy had no underlying conditions.

Officials did not say when or where the teenager contracted the virus. A spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Public Health said no additional details would be released.

Gwinnett County has had the second most infections in the state with 21,411 confirmed cases.

The youngest confirmed death caused by COVID-19 in Georgia was a 7-year-old boy from Savannah.

