14-year-old boy charged in shooting death in Georgia

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the murder last week of an 18-year-old in Georgia.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the teenager Monday in the death of Marquaviuos Wright at the Majestic Gardens Apartments in Macon.

WMAZ-TV reports the teenager was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center and he faces a charge of felony murder.

It was unknown if the suspect has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Authorities said Wright was found dead last Wednesday and another victim, 17-year-old Deonte Hunt, was shot in the leg.

The sheriff’s office has not released details on what led detectives to arrest the 14-year-old.