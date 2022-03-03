MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — Eleven Georgians were arrested Thursday in connection to an alleged meth trafficking ring.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces opened an investigation in Warner Robins, which led to the execution of 11 different arrest warrants.

The following individuals are allegedly a part of the meth trafficking ring, but are innocent until proven guilty:

Ontarrio Veal aka Torrie, 32, of Warner Robins: Veal is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Tamara Hall, 39, of Warner Robins: Hall is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

Reginald Lowe, 40, of Warner Robins: Lowe is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Milton Simmons aka Mann, 40, of Macon: Simmons is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Matthew Kay, 35, of Warner Robins: Kay is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of heroin;

Donna Ussery, 30, of Warner Robins: Ussery is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

Victor Mendoza aka Dino, 33, of Warner Robins: Mendoza is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

Parsa Ervin, 44, of Warner Robins: Ervin is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

Marquell Gaines, 38, of Warner Robins: Gaines is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine;

Eddie Linkhorn, 42, of Warner Robins: Linkhorn is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and,

Benjamin Luopa, 47, of Warner Robins: Luopa is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Each defendant faces a mandatory minimum of ten years imprisonment and up to a maximum life term of jail time.

Initial appearances for the defendants are scheduled for later today in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles H. Weigle and at a later date to be scheduled.

This case is being investigated by Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Warner Robins Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Will Keyes is prosecuting the case.