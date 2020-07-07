10K reward in 8 year old’s fatal shooting

Georgia News

by: WXIA Staff

ATLANTA (NBC NEWS / WXIA) – A 10-thousand dollar reward is being offered to anyone who has information on the shooting death of an eight year old girl in Atlanta.

Secoriea Turner was shot and killed Saturday night while riding with her mother and a friend in the downtown area.

Police say the driver of the vehicle attempted to make a u-turn in a parking lot when the vehicle was confronted by an armed group who block the enterance.

At some point, someone in the group opened fire striking the vehicle multiple times.

