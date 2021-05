BARROW COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One was injured after a small plane crashed into a storage facility in Barrow County.

Two people were aboard the plane when it crashed into the Barrow Mini Warehouse in Winder. The crash caused minor damage to the storage units, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

One person was transported to a hospital while the other refused treatment at the scene. The hospitalized person’s condition is unknown.