1 dead following fire at Georgia mobile home

NAHUNTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials are investigating a fire that claimed a person’s life in Brantley County on Sunday.

Around 4:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to a fire at double-wide mobile home located at 923 Baker Creek Road in Nahunta, according to the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office.

Upon arrival, officials found the body of “an unidentified victim” in an additional room built onto the residence.

“This is where the body of the deceased was found and it has been determined that this is where the fire began,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, adding, “The home was completely destroyed.”

The Brantley County Coroner is working to identify the deceased and determine a cause of death.

“Due to the severity of the fire, further tests are to be conducted before an exact identification is made on the victim,” the commissioner’s office stated.

The fire remains under investigation by the Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office, Brantley County Fire Department, Charlton County Fire Department, Brantley County Coroner’s Office and Brantley County Sheriff’s Office.

According to King, fires in Georgia have claimed the lives of 72 people this year.