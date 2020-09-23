1 dead after small plane crashes in Georgia

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say the pilot of a small airplane died when it crashed into a pond in Georgia.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Cessna 182 went down on a property near Lincolnton at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The identity of the pilot hasn’t been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.

Lincolnton is about 40 miles northeast of Augusta.