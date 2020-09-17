1 dead, 2 escape after tree falls on Atlanta home

ATLANTA (WXIA) – Sally’s impact has already been felt in Atlanta.

Three people were inside a home on Linda Way SW when a tree crashed down Wednesday afternoon. One person, identified only as a male at this time, was found dead.

“Unfortunately, this person that we found was deceased when we got to them,” said Sgt. Cortez Stafford with Atlanta Fire and Rescue.

Stafford says another person was able to escape off of the porch and was OK. A third person was helped out of the home’s back door and taken to the hospital.

“At this point, we have checked the entire home and there are no further persons or residents in the home,” Stafford said.

Sally’s outer bands began to push into the metro area Wednesday after the storm made landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 hurricane.

A wind advisory has been issued for 15-25 mph winds with gusts up to 40 for the Atlanta area through Thursday morning.

MORE ON SALLY: