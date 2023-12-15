SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A well-known Georgia meteorologist has died.

John Wetherbee passed away Thursday morning.

The three-time Emmy Award winner worked in broadcasting for 30 years, including at WTOC from 2006 to 2018.

More recently, his forecasts were carried by hundreds of radio stations in Georgia and other markets.

Wetherbee will be inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) Hall of Fame next year.

GAB President Bob Houghton said, “I’ve known ‘Big’ John Wetherbee first as a listener when he was a rock and roll disc jockey in Chicago, and then after re-connecting again here in Atlanta.

“His energy never slowed down. I can tell you that when I called him to tell him he was being inducted into the GAB Hall of Fame, the very first thing he said was, ‘How can I help you?’ And that was so typical of John. There wasn’t a nicer guy in the business.”

No word yet on his cause of death or funeral arrangements.