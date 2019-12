COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – According to officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery Armando Aguilar of Gainsville, Georgia won $125,000 with a $5 Green and Gold game he bought in Beaufort.

Aguilar cashed in the winning ticket a few days before his birthday.

Two top prizes of $125,000 remain in the $5 Green and Gold game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, Ladys Island Shell in Beaufort received a commission of $1,250.