Georgia lt. gov. gives legislative update to local leaders, talks future of Republican Party

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan paid the Hostess City a visit Monday to provide a legislative update to local leaders and preview what may be ahead for the Republican Party.

The Republican-controlled Georgia General Assembly recently approved maps redrawing the state’s district lines.

“I was very pleased with the work that we did there, felt like it was very transparent. I think it was very open, we were very inclusive,” said Duncan.

“Had 11 trips around the state, 11 different opportunities to meet with our reapportionment chairs,” he continued. “It was great to hear folks from both sides come into my office and privately share their agreement and their support for those maps, and certainly not everybody’s gonna be happy, but I’m very proud of the work that we did.”

Duncan spoke in-depth to the Savannah Rotary Club about the current state of the Republican Party and his recently released book titled “GOP 2.0.”

He says it’s not a call for the the formation of a new party, but a shift away from divisive actions and a return to more traditional conservative views.

“If this party takes the unfortunate direction of lifting up a candidate that’s divisive, doesn’t understand the true needs of an empathetic approach, we’ll lose again,” Duncan said. “We’ll come in a solid second place, but that doesn’t do anything for us.

“That leaves us in the position that we’re in today, and that’s no control of the U.S. House, the U.S. Senate or the White House.”

Duncan says it’s imperative for Republicans to take a different approach to the 2022 primaries and 2024 presidential election if they want a chance to regain control of the White House.

“An overwhelming majority of folks listening here don’t really care if a Democrat or Republican is in charge,” explained Duncan.

“They want to make sure that they have a high-paying quality job, their neighborhoods are safe, their kids are being educated,” he continued. “They care about the issues, and we need to, as Republicans, make them feel comfortable that our solutions are what matter, that our solutions are the ones with the best pathway forward.

“If we do that, we win. If we don’t, we lose again.”

The lieutenant governor has said he’s not seeking reelection next year for his current position but will continue to push the idea of “GOP 2.0” on a national level ahead of the 2022 primary elections.