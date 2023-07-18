SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus (GLBC) is gearing up for its annual Legislative Conference, an opportunity to bring together industry experts, community leaders, elected officials and others across the state.

The event is taking place Friday through Sunday at the Enmarket Arena (620 Stiles Ave.).

Organizers say there will be breakout sessions, public forums and network opportunities focused on challenges affecting African Americans, other people of color and disenfranchised Georgians.

For information on times and prices for each of the conference events, visit this link.