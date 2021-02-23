Georgia lawmaker promotes changes in citizen arrest law on one year anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery’s death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It was February 23, 2020 when a young African American man went for a jog, according to his family. But 25 year old Ahmaud Arbery never made it back home. Arbery died after being shot three times after he was chased by two, then three Caucasian men through a neighborhood in Brunswick.

The suspects, Gregory McMichael and his son Travis along with William “Roddie” Bryan indicated to authorities they thought Arbery was a burglary suspect and they were trying to detain him. None of the men saw the reported break in and or burglary and none called police. The McMichaels told authorities that there had been a scuffle as Arbery tried to grab Travis’s weapon after Travis exited his pickup with the weapon in hand.

No charges were initially filed but the McMichaels and Bryan were later charged with Arbery’s murder after video (taken by Bryan) of part of the chase was released. All three have pled not guilty and are awaiting trial.

Tuesday, Arbery’s family honored the young man whose case was publicized nationwide. It resulted in demonstrations for change and in June of 2020, the legislature passed a Hate Crimes Law. Before that, Georgia had been one of only four states without such a law.

Georgia Representative Carl Gilliard from Garden City says there’s still more to do. He has been committed to repealing the exisiting Citizens Arrest Law after suspects reportedly cited the law as justification for pursuing Arbery.

Gilliard says the existing law was passed in 1863. “This was a vicious law that basically gave people the legal right to lynch Black folks,” said Gilliard. “The clause in that law originally said they could hold someone up to 48 hours and in 1863, a lot could happen in 48 hours.”

Gilliard says “fast forward to where Ahmaud Arery is jogging through a community and it’s a detriment that individuals would use the citizens arrest law for a defense after they openly murdered someone in public and on video.”

That’s why Gilliard says the state needs to move foward and repeal the old law and replace it with one that makes more sense for the times.

“It’s repealing the old law in terms of ‘as a citizen you should not just be able to arrest someone’ instead of calling 9-1-1,” said Gilliard.

The bill has the support of Governor Brian Kemp and Gilliard is hopeful it will not only pass but be considered one of the more important pieces of legislation this year.

“This time last yaer we were dealing with the murder and for months there have been all the initial issues of getting this bill underway and submitting it,” he

said.

“And to see it come forth now where it looks like it will actually go to the House and Senate, it means that maybe his life has not gone in vain,” said Gilliard.