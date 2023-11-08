SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In a historic and transformative move, the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) unveiled the “Walking the Last Mile” program, an initiative designed to break the cycle of incarceration and provide opportunities for successful reintegration into society through employment and vibrant community partnerships.

Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson led a press conference at the Chatham County Detention Center Wednesday to introduce this pioneering program that is set to change the lives of thousands of Georgians and potentially set a precedent for the entire nation.

“A historic beginning for our state and our entire nation. Not very often that we build something that could change the trajectory of the lives of thousands. Although this initiative cannot rewrite the many troubling stories of the past, for these participants, we are confident that we can create a happy new chapter,” said Thompson during the press conference.

The commissioner recognized the current challenges facing Georgia: a labor shortage and a generational peak in crime rates. He emphasized that the “Walking the Last Mile” program would serve as a beacon of hope and a solution to both issues.

The program aims to turn GDOL into the ultimate recruitment tool by preparing and packaging the skills, education and training needed for employment and community engagement before participants reenter society.

Thompson’s commitment to addressing the problems facing Georgia’s labor force was evident

throughout his campaign. He emphasized, “Those who want to work and can deserve the chance to contribute to the economy and take back control of their lives through financial independence.” The “Walking the Last Mile” program embodies this belief by giving those reentering society a genuine second chance.

The commissioner also highlighted the extensive efforts made in the lead-up to the program’s launch.

“During our campaign, we traveled over 208,000 miles in our state, meeting with families ill-equipped to help their relatives reintegrate into society and businesses struggling to hire a workforce necessary to stay in operation. Entering the Georgia Department of Labor, we quickly realized we have the tools and expertise to solve both of these challenges.”

The “Walking the Last Mile” program features various components aimed at empowering participants:

Resume building Mock interviews Personality/skill assessments Skill training Connections with potential employers Exclusive employer interviews Skills and qualifications assessments Learning to leverage resources

The program promises to “break the chains of incarceration by equipping participants with the skills and resources necessary for a successful reentry into society,” Thompson affirmed. “This innovative program is ‘where opportunities begin’ for those who are seeking to embrace a fresh start and rebuild their lives.”

The initiative has garnered significant support, with hundreds of employers already signing on to

participate. Thompson expressed his enthusiasm for the future, stating, “We can’t wait to see how fast this takes off and how many lives will be changed forever. Everyone is struggling with a workforce, but we’ve never really tackled the opportunity for those leaving incarceration and coming back into the public sector. We believe this is the opportunity to do this. We are going to walk with them while they are in, and we are going to walk with them when they are out.”

The flyer for the program underlines its goal: “Unlock your potential with the Walking the Last Mile program – a 12-week journey that connects reentering citizens to employment opportunities and community partnerships. Walking the last mile empowers you to think strategically, master the art of relationships, ace interviews, land your dream job, sustain a thriving career, and build a community support system.”

The “Walking the Last Mile” program represents a monumental change in how Georgia serves those reentering society after incarceration. With this initiative, the dreams of many will turn into a reality, giving participants a chance to reintegrate successfully and contribute to society.

Georgia’s pioneering efforts have the potential to serve as a model for other states and bring about meaningful change on a national scale.