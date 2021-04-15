Georgia Labor Commissioner points to stimulus for nationwide staffing shortages

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A lot of jobs and not enough people to fill them: a growing crisis Georgia’s Labor Department Commissioner said is impacting the hostess city, the peach state, and the entire country.

“You’re getting paid say 15 dollars an hour, 600 dollars a week, that’s 40 hours a week. I mean why come to work, that pays your bills,” Chris Emerick, the owner of Two Cracked Eggs Cafe explained.

Many local businesses in Savannah say there’s no incentive to work if you can make more money on unemployment.

“In a lot of cases you can see somebody making twice as much on unemployment, and also in some other cases we’ve seen people actually triple or quadruple, especially people who do say seasonal jobs,” Commissioner Mark Butler of Georgia’s Department of Labor said as he described the crippling reality many are facing.

Butler said stimulus and unemployment assistance is forcing local businesses to drive up their hourly wages and offer incentives to get the workers they say aren’t applying: “And so you could end up when this is all over with a lot more automation being invested in, a lot of business practices changing where you can get by with using less people.”

The labor commissioner said companies are seeing a major disruption in the supply chain.

“You’re seeing prices going up, you’re seeing businesses not being able to open because they can’t staff appropriately, especially when we talk about the restaurant industry; that’s already bad right now. That’s going to continue to get worse. I think Washington needs to put the breaks and take a look at some of these policies and see if they’re doing more harm than good right now.”

If you are on unemployment, stated leaders said now is the time to jump back into the workforce.

“You could really change your life because this could be your chance to make a big leap for a long term change,” Butler added.

He said unemployment benefits is only making the situation worse—encouraging federal officials to forego extending additional stimulus when it ends in September.

Click HERE to apply for a local listing.