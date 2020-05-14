Georgia Labor Commission talks about new unemployment numbers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Across the country there was another economic blow as new unemployment figures were released Thursday. More than 3 million Americans filed for benefits in the week ending May 9. That brings the nationwide total to as many as 36 million people.

In Georgia and South Carolina, there are still thousands of additional claims. However, South Carolina reported that the number of claims for the week of May 9 was actually lower by more than 14,000. South Carolina has been slowly reopening the state’s businesses.

In Georgia, where the economy is reopening as well the number of claims were slightly higher than the week before. There were still more than 240,000 new claims for unemployment benefits last week. Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says they are still “a couple of weeks of backlog right now.”

Butler continues to remind us of the unprecedented number of claims, saying that last week they issued an unemployment payment to more than 575,000 people. “That is more recipients than the past four years combined,”Butler told reporters.

The Georgia Department of Labor has issued over $2.5 billion in combined state and federal unemployment benefits in the past eight weeks. Butler says it’s not over.

“I have a gut feeling when you see the numbers that are coming after this week it’s going to be startling. I mean, you will probably see us eclipse the 3 billion mark.” said Butler. “You know the main thing right now is just getting through and processing a lot of these different claims also developing new tools that will allow us to automate a lot of these processes that normally we would not be automating.”

Butler says they are working to automate processes and have even called back retired staff to work.. But he indicates that at some point, a claim needs a human to verify information and then process the claim.

He also said that of all verififed claims that up to 85 percent of the recipieints have received a payment. “That’s more than in many other states,” he said.

The GDOL says for now, its local offices will remain closed as staff inside is processing claims online. Butler says if you have filed a claim, it can take up to 21 days to process.