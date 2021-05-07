Judge sets October trial in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

FILE – This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. The Justice Department announced federal hate crime charges against the three men Wednesday, April 28,2021, in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Georgia man who was killed while out for a run last year. All three are charged with one count of interference with civil rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels are also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A judge in Georgia has scheduled an October trial for three men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley issued a notice Friday stating jury selection will begin Oct. 18.

A white father and son and their neighbor are charged with murder after the 25-year-old Black man was chased and fatally shot while running in their neighborhood.

The killing outside the port city of Brunswick sparked a national outcry. Arbery was not armed.

Attorneys for the accused men insist they committed no crimes, saying they suspected Arbery was a burglar and that he was shot as he tried to grab Travis McMichael’s gun.