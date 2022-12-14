HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – An exhibit honoring Susie King Taylor’s life and legacy recently received a special honor from the Georgia Historical Society (GHS).

The Susie King Taylor Women’s Institute and Ecology Center was awarded the 2022 Affiliate Chapter of the Year. The award recognizes the outstanding efforts of organizations within the Affiliate Chapter Program to advance GHS’ mission of collecting, examining and teaching Georgia History.

“The Institute’s continuous efforts to bring attention to Susie King Taylor, an educator, author, and nurse, and her impact on history is just one example of why the Institute was chosen as the recipient of this year’s award,” said GHS Marker Manager Elyse Bulter.

The Institue was recognized for its ongoing support as a GHS Affiliate Chapter Member and for its work with promoting history education and community outreach.

“We have worked very hard over the years examining primary and secondary sources, collecting artifacts, and visiting the archives of Harvard and Duke universities to interpret, curate, and bring Susie King Taylor’s story to life for the public,” stated Hermina Glass-Hill, founder and executive director of the Institute.

“The Institute is very grateful for this recognition from the Georgia Historical Society,” Glass-Hill continued. “It gives us the integrity and credentials to advance future projects including working with the National Park Service’s Underground Railroad Program.”