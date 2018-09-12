Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal issues emergency declaration for all 159 counties

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gov. Nathan Deal holds a press conference to address the jet fuel tax cut issue after the Senate Rules Committee stripped the Delta tax cut from legislation in Atlanta on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Gov. Nathan Deal today has issued an emergency declaration for all 159 counties in Georgia. According to his office, the order is based on the latest 11 a.m. forecast for Hurricane Florence as well as a recommendation from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) officials,



“The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Florence,” said Deal. “In light of the storm’s forecasted southward track after making landfall, I encourage Georgians to be prepared for the inland effects of the storm as well as the ensuing storm surge in coastal areas. GEMA/HS continues to lead our preparedness efforts as we coordinate with federal, state and local officials to provide public shelter and accommodate those evacuating from other states. Finally, I ask all Georgians to join me in praying for the safety of our people and all those in the path of Hurricane Florence.”



