Georgia DOT hosting job fairs in Savannah, Statesboro
The Georgia Department of Transportation will host two job fairs from 9 a.m. until noon, April 3 and 4 at the Statesboro and Savannah Area offices.
The Department has entry level maintenance positions open throughout the 26-county service area in southeast Georgia.
All applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or a GED and a valid Class C driver's license.
Job fair dates and locations are Wednesday, April 3, the Statesboro Area Office, 17213 US Highway 301 N. Statesboro, GA, and Thursday, April 4, Savannah Area Office, 630 West Boundary Street, Savannah, GA.
