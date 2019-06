The Georgia Department of Transportation will hold two public information sessions to talk about plans to add a lane along I-16 between I-95 and I-516 and to rebuild the I-16 and I-95 interchange.

The first session starts at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 6 and goes until 1 p.m.

The second session is from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday.

Both sessions take place at Garden City Hall on Center Avenue.