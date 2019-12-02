Georgia Department of Corrections to hold hiring event in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Corrections is hosting a hiring event next week in Savannah.

The event will be on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Coastal State Prison Warehouse (200 Gulfstream Road) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be on site interviews, PT and Accuplacer testing, and eligible candidates will receive a hiring package the day of the event.

Candidates should bring copies of the following documents:

Completed State of Georgia application (Need to fill this out? CLICK HERE.)

Valid driver’s license

Birth certificate

Social Security card

High school diploma or GED transcript

SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores

Copy of POST profile (if POST certified)

Applicants should dress appropriately for an interview, but should bring loose fitting, athletic attire for the physical fitness test.

For more information on working for the Georgia Department of Corrections, CLICK HERE.