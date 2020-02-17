Georgia Day Parade to mark state’s 287th year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Students will march through the heart of the Hostess City Friday to celebrate the founding of the state of Georgia and the city of Savannah.

According to the Georgia Historical Society, which organizes the Georgia Day Parade, it’s a tradition that dates back to the earliest years of the colony of Georgia.

The colony was founded by James Oglethorpe on February 12, 1733 — making this year Georgia’s 287th.

Georgia Day Parade route

The parade will run from the north end of the park, along Bull Street, ending in front of City Hall at the intersection of Bull and Bay streets.

The event is free and open to the public.

For those who are unable to attend, WSAV will be streaming the parade live right here on wsav.com.