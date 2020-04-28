Georgia business owners still seek aid from SBA as state looks ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga, (WSAV) – On Monday, up to 100,000 business owners across the U.S. scrambled to apply for the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) by filling out applications with the Small Business Administration (SBA).

One of those looking for money is Kyle Evans, a business owner whose security services firm is headquartered in Savannah.

“We applied on the first go around and didn’t get any funding and then yesterday our application was re-submitted,” Evans sais. “So we basically started over from scratch again and hope for the best.”

Evans is a veteran who was wounded in Iraq in 2007. He started his business five years ago. He tells News 3 he provides security guard services to commercial, local, state and federal government clients.

Before the pandemic began some of his clients included sectors of the tourism industry like hotels.

“Out hospitality business has primarily dried up,” he said

In an effort to hang on and pay at least some of his staff, Evans says he was forced to reinvent at least a portion of his business. Evans said some employees were already performing security guard services at commercial and nonprofits hospitals.

“What we did was we were able o offer our services as COVID screeners,” he said. “This allowed the hospital staff to get back to what they needed to be doing with patients and it allowed our security officers the ability to maintain employment and it’s still going so we were able to save 15 to 20 jobs.”

As he looks to the future, Evans is hoping for some financial help from the SBA either through PPP or another program for which he applied awhile back. He says he’s been waiting for a reply on that program for about 28 days now.

Before the pandemic began, Evans became involved with SCORE, which is a nationwide mentoring program for business owners which offers expertise in a variety of areas. The volunteers can be retired business managers for example but also include people who are still working in their fields and who are volunteering to provide their expertise to help others.

Evans says the strategy sessions and the experiences of the mentors is important.

“Obviously, nobody’s gone through a coronavirus pandemic but in their careers they have each faced issues and they have helped me navigate some of those uncharted waters,” he said.

Evans’ mentor is Michael Siegle who told News 3 that “people need help continuing to operate their businesses and we want to be able to help them adapt to the current reality.”

Siegle says the services, which are free, have always been about guiding business owners and in the age of this pandemic, that matters more than ever.

“We can help people understand how to do the right things in this particular time so they can survive,” he said.

Siegle says there are 45 local volunteers and they are all here to help those in business “look at their current business so we can help them try to streamline to stay afloat.”

“What are the core elements of the business and what are the key things that can continue during this time? What are the things they may have to either stop or change and how might they reinvest themselves? We see what’s going on with the restaurants and they are doing some really creative things to try to stay afloat,” Siegle said.

Siegle also said that SCORE can help with something else, i.e. the difficult decision to shut down a business if it becomes necessary.

At this point, the idea that some businesses won’t make it becoming more of reality. Still, Chris Clark the president and executive director of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce believes the is capable of moving forward. When businesses open and how they do that he says “is a matter of responsibility.”

Clark says businesses are excited that they can ramp up in the next week yet at the same time says every business in Georgia is now in the health and wellness business.

“We are telling our 50,000 members that if they don’t feel they can protect their clients, customers and employees that they should not open yet,” he said. “There’s a general feeling of promise in some quarters but still a sense of responsibility that businesses have.”

To survive, many businesses need money — plain and simple. Clark told us that despite jammed phone lines and crashing websites, that quite a few Georgia businesses have gotten through to the SBA and received needed funding.

He says 27,000 Georgia business were able to get grants of up to $10,000 and that $113 million was given out in the state in grants.

Clark said emergency loans through the SBA were granted to about 95 Georgia businesses and that pulled about $200 million into the state.

But he also said the majority of Georgia companies applied for the PPP assistance.

“48,000 Georgia businesses were able to get access to those funds totally $9.5 billion which ranks us 8th nationwide as far as the businesses that got those funds,” said Clark. “So the good news was we brought those dollars into Georgia and that’s helping a lot of Georgia businesses. The bad news is that the program ran out of money in 14 days and a lot of Georgia companies were still in line and are still in line.”

Clark anticipates that Congress may have to do yet another round of funding for the SBA or “move to talks about a stimulus.”

It leaves business owners like Evans waiting while trying to reinvent themselves.

“I know the system is overloaded right now so I hope they will get to us sooner than later,” Evans said.