Georgia Attorney General issues a warning about senior citizens and stimulus checks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is warning older citizens and disabled adults to be on guard because new stimulus checks are on the way. His office says seniors and their caretakers need to be on the lookout for signs of financial exploitation.

“Georgia has a comprehensive Elder Abuse Law that covers financial exploitation,” Carr said in a press release. “The law also contains unique protections for individuals residing in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as well as disabled adults. We are on the lookout for individuals and organizations that are taking advantage of older and disabled adults with regard to their stimulus checks.”

Carr says theConsumer Protection Division, Prosecution Division and Medicaid Fraud Division within his office will be working with law enforcement agencies to prosecute anyone who tries to take advantage of a vulnerable adult.

Seniors and their loved ones need to be aware that someone may try to take property or money which may include taking a Social Security or Economic Stimulus check without consent. Exploitation can also include trying to get a Power of Attorney or other documents singed without the victim knowing or understanding what he or she is signing.

Carr says:

To report abuse, neglect, and exploitation of an older adult or disabled adult who lives in a private residence, contact your local police and Adult Protective Services at 1-866-552-4464 – Press “3” or www.aging.ga.gov then click the Report Elder Abuse tab.

To report abuse, neglect, and exploitation of an older adult, disabled adult or resident in a facility, contact Healthcare Facility Regulation: 1-800-878-6442.