SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Animal rescues across Georgia are seeing a major uptick in dogs being surrendered by their owners. Here locally, Chatham County Animal Services have seen intakes increase by 50% over the past year.

“What we’ve seen is a pretty significant increase in owner surrenders,” says Dr. Jake Harper, the director of Chatham County Animal Services.

This overcrowding is putting dogs at risk of being euthanized.

“It’s nearing capacity to where we have to make decisions about whether or not, are these dogs adoptable,” says Dr. Harper.

But, this is about more than numbers, advocates say, to solve this issue, we need to address the underlying causes.

“We have too many animals and we don’t have enough homes for the animals that are already out there in our community, which is why so many are at risk for euthanasia in our shelters,” says Cody Shelley, a volunteer with Renegade Paws Rescue.

Shelley says failing to neuter and spay our pups is contributing to our growing shelter populations.

“The more pets we have spayed or neutered, the fewer accidental litters are out in the community and then at risk for euthanasia because they don’t have homes to go to,” Shelly says.

Shelley says this is also a matter of resources.

“A lot of people are strapped for funding, they cannot afford to feed and take care of their pets, they think they need to surrender them instead,” says Shelley, “we also see a housing crisis in our community, rental prices are extremely high, it’s hard to find housing and a lot of people find themselves in a position of having to live in their car with their pet or putting a roof over their head and not being able to take their pet.”

Organizations like renegade are offering help to community members in need so they don’t have to part ways with their four legged family members.

“If you’re in a tough spot and you love your pet and you want to keep your pet, but you can’t afford food or flee and heartworm medicine for a few months, reach out to renegade, we would really like to help that pet stay with it’s beloved owner,” said Shelley.

Renegade paws rescue offers a free neutering service to dog owners who can’t afford the procedure. To find out more about Renegade, you can click HERE to visit the Renegade Paws Rescue website.