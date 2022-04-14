SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Thursday afternoon Georgia attorney general Chris Carr heard from local law enforcement about what they see when it comes to gang activity and violence.

Carr says it’s a big issue not only in the Coastal Empire but across the state.

“Whether you’re talking to the GBI or FBI, between 60 and 90% of all violent crime is gang committed,” says the Attorney General of Georgia, Chris Carr. “Eighty percent of all human trafficking is gang-affiliated.”

According to Carr, it’s more difficult to deal with in coastal Georgia.

“It’s complicated,” Carr said. “You can look at it from the school perspective. You could look at it from the neighborhood perspective. You could look at this regionally. Transportation wise coming out of the ports, organized retail crime. It’s a complicated issue.”

The biggest concern now is what state resources can be given to help law enforcement on the local level.

“One of the things, in particular, is grant money to go to formulytics which is a gang database that has to do with tattoos, tagging and that sort of thing,” Carr said. “We’re going to be working with federal state and local law enforcement.”

And more efforts to prosecute the most violent gang members are coming later in the summer.

“But on July first, we also will have a prosecutions unit,” Carr said. “A historic first of its kind state prosecutions unit that will be able to work with DA’s and others to prosecute the most violent criminals in our community.”