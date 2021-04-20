Georgetown residents concerned about development plan that could congest the neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah residents are sounding off about a new proposal impacting the Georgetown neighborhood. It would build more than 150 new homes in the area causing even more congestion.

At a community meeting Tuesday night, dozens of concerned residents who live in the Southern Woods at Rice Mill neighborhood in Georgetown gathered to share their frustrations about the proposed project.

“Residents are upset and they have right to be. I have some huge concerns about safety, traffic issues, and quality of life issues.” District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee said.

Alderman Purtee and Commissioner Aaron Whitely are showing their support to make sure the plan doesn’t happen. Developer, Drapac Capital Partners submitted an application to the Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) asking to change the current zoning. Instead of developing 77 new homes, they would build 155.

“It’s just one little road that you’ve been on coming down here and the congestion with that many houses in that area we think would have a negative effect on our entire community,” Southern Woods HOA President Ken Johnson said.

Dan Rollf moved to the area a few years ago because the neighborhood was small. He said he knew about the plans to add more homes but didn’t object to it. But more than 150 is where he draws the line.

“When I come down that road I pass people walking their dogs, children riding bicycles, people walking, people running and that’s really going to destroy that atmosphere,” Roll said.

Community members are also concerned about emergency services getting to the neighborhood in time.

“If there was a problem with a tree going down during a hurricane, which as you know we have hurricanes here, these people would be locked in here,” Johnson said.

News 3 did reach out to Drapac Capital Partners, but couldn’t reach them.

The Savannah MPC was set to hold a meeting on the issue next Tuesday, but the meeting has been pushed back until around June.