SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Part of Georgia’s prep work for potential impact involves making sure major roadways, used for evacuations, are clear. That includes the I-95 and I-16 interchange, where major construction is underway.

“Right now we just want the public to know, we are paying attention,” Jill Nagel, Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) spokesperson said.

When it comes to hurricane Ian, GDOT is in a holding pattern, waiting to see where the potentially powerful storm takes its aim.

“When you’re looking at evacuations, we need to have the roadways clear,” Nagel said.

As of now, there are no calls for evacuation but during hurricane season in the Coastal Empire, you always have to be prepared.

Nagel said they already have plans for construction crews along I-95 and I-16.

“In the plan, any time we have a weather threat to an area all construction is halted,” Nagel said. “There will absolutely be no lane closures in a construction work zone during a hurricane threat.”

If Ian dumps a lot of rain, roads will of course be slippery made potentially worse by mudslides from unlandscaped areas of the construction site.

In any scenario, GDOT warns: pay close attention behind the wheel, and not your mobile devices.

“If we do have a threat, a hurricane threat, we ask that you slow down, be courteous to other drivers,” Nagel said.

For more on safety tips and to view GDOT’s hurricane plan, click or tap here.