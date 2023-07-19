SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Talmadge Bridge is a staple along the Savannah skyline and soon it could stand taller.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is putting the finishing touches on plans to improve the bridge. One possibility that’s getting attention is the plan to raise the structure, so larger ships can sail through the Savannah River.

This involves replacing the cables that pull it together to lift the bridge. GDOT said the project will not have a big impact on traffic. While officials don’t have a price tag, GDOT is inching closer to putting on hard hats and starting the project.

Officials said the bigger boats riding into the hostess city could be good for business.

“The ports. Obviously, it’s no surprise to anyone in the area the growth those terminals have experienced the last 5 to 10 years, I mean that’s the fastest growing port really in the nation,” Kyle Collins, GDOT spokesperson said. “So we want to do what we can to support that as well as bolster that infrastructure for the everyday user, you know, for the driver that’s going across there.”

The public has another week to let their voice be heard. Follow this link to participate in the survey.

“We always want to hear from the public and it can have an impact on what that final product and plan is. So maybe we learn something that we didn’t already know,” Collins said. “We try to be as thorough as possible to make sure we know everything but no one’s perfect. So any feedback we can get from the general public about the high-level plan or anything they see as positives and negatives is very important to us.”