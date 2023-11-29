SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Speedy drivers are putting construction workers’ lives at risk as the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) sees an increase in people ignoring the signs.

“We’re out here making a living just like everybody else,” said safety manager for Reeves construction, Leonard Turner. “The motorists just need to wake up and move over.”

Turner says he briefs his workers often to keep an eye out for crazy drivers on the other side of the cone barrier.

“Once you get up to the barrels, it’s time to wake up and really pay attention,” said Turner.

Speed limits drop down by 10 miles per hour in every work zone. He says they put up signs, radar and even ask local law enforcement for help slow drivers down.

“Seems like we try to combat it and every time we try to combat it, they’ll find a way to try to get around it,” said Turner.

Getting caught speeding in a work zone could seriously cost you. Fines are increased up to $2,000 and you could even serve jail time.

“At the end of the day, we want everybody to go home the same way you came to work. We don’t want to go to knocking on anyone’s door – especially this time of year,” said Turner. “It’s really gut-wrenching if you have to go tell someone’s family, ‘Hey, your loved one won’t be coming home anymore.'”

Turner tells me that they don’t want to stop drivers just as much as they don’t want to be stopped. All they’re asking for is patience.