GDOT: Truck hits bridge over I-16, shifting bridge nearly 6 feet

Correction: The previous version of this article had mislabeled the county of the incident.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday morning Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) crews closed down a portion of I-16 in Treutlen County after a truck crashed into a bridge.

GDOT says both directions of I-16 were closed from Exit 71 to Exit 78.

photo: Georgia Department of Transportation

photo: Georgia Department of Transportation

Officials say a large dump trailer hit the SR 86 bridge and shifted it nearly six feet.

GDOT engineers and contractors are onsite evaluating the situation.

GDOT urges motorists to remain patient during the closure.

Crews are working to repair and reopen the roadway as soon as possible.

photo: Georgia Department of Transportation