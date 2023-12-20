SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With heavy holiday traffic in mind, the Georgia Department of Transportation is temporarily suspending some lane closures across the state.

This applies to interstates, major state routes and roadways near major shopping centers, malls or districts.

The suspension goes into effect at 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, and runs through 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

For New Year’s weekend, lane closures will be suspended from 5 a.m. on Dec. 29 until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Drivers are still urged to remain aware on the roads as maintenance crews may still be working near highways.

GDOT added that some long-term lane closures may continue in the interest of safety, and emergency lane closures could be implemented at any time.