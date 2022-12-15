SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A signature piece of the Savannah skyline could be getting a big makeover.

With new ships getting bigger and bigger, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced plans to look into raising the Talmadge Bridge by 10 feet to help commerce grow in the ports of Savannah.

GDOT told WSAV, in part, that the project will include replacing a portion of the bridge cables as a part of routine maintenance and elevating the existing bridge up to 10 feet which would be less disruptive to traffic.

In the meantime, a $14 million study into the best course of action is underway.

“That’s what the study is all about where we are now and where we need to go,” Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis said. “There’s a concept there’s a thought about what we need to do but how to do it and the best way to do it is what the study is all about. There’s no magic wand you can wave and it’s done.”

As far as long-term solutions, Ellis said people will have the chance to make their voices heard.

“So I advise the public to say tuned because they will hear of public gatherings to talk about as these things are being developed,” Ellis said.

Ellis said it will be at least a few years before any lasting changes will begin.